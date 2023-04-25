Wangaratta residents urged to stay inside near Alpine MDF due to hazard

Residents have been urged to stay inside near the Alpine MDF factory in Wangaratta following the release of hazardous pine MDF wood fibres.
The substance was released at the Bourke Road business on Tuesday morning.
Anyone located between Crosher Lane and Bowser Road along the Hume Highway is urged to shelter indoors, close their windows and doors, and turn off air conditioners.
IN OTHER NEWS:
People should also bring their pets inside and turn off air conditioning in vehicles if driving through the area.
Emergency services are responding to the incident.
The warning was issued about 10am and further updates will follow.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.