SHOW UP
Riverside Vibes, Noreuil Park Foreshore, South Albury, Saturday, April 29, 12pm to 9pm, and Sunday, April 30, 10am to 2pm
Make a beeline for the banks of the beautiful Murray River for a weekend of arts, culture, food, music and fun. Riverside Vibes is a free two-day event with activities and experiences for children and a special after dark adult program. Among the entertainment will be Flying Fruit Fly Circus, African Women's Choir, Liam Dalby and Liv Cartledge. Workshops feature Greening Albury's Hotspots, Birdlife Australia Walk and Community Lantern Making.
WOMAN UP
After a sold-out run on the West End, Griffin Theatre Company's original production of Suzie Miller's Griffin Award-winning tour de force plays at HotHouse Theatre. Turning Australia's courts of law into a different kind of stage, this taut, rapid-fire and gripping one-woman show by Miller (Anna K, Sunset Strip) exposes the shortcomings of a patriarchal justice system where it's her word against his. Sheridan Harbridge stars as Tessa, a criminal lawyer forced into the shadows of doubt.
RUN UP
Kiewa Tangambalanga Milk Run, Huon Reserve, Huon, Sunday, April 30, 10am
Walk or run the 6-kilometre or 10-kilometre course along the rail trail over Sandy Creek bridge starting from Huon Reserve. The views are sensational! There will be category prizes and loads of spot prizes on the day. Proceeds support the local community. Registration from 8.30am Sunday or pre-register at TryBooking ahead of the event. $15 to enter or $30 a family.
COOK UP
Albury Community Wood-Fired Ovens, Hovell Tree Park, Sunday, April 30, 11am to 4pm
Anything you can cook in a regular oven can be cooked in the wood-fired oven. Bring your ingredients and invite your friends to discover wood-fired food. The ovens are fired up every second Sunday for free community use. An expert oven co-ordinator is on hand to help.
LISTEN UP
Pseudo Echo Ultimate Tour, Albury Entertainment Centre, Saturday, April 29, 7.30pm
After a three-year hiatus, Pseudo Echo returns with an epic national tour to coincide with their Ultimate double album, chronicling their 40-year career. The tour features a six-piece line-up, fronted by founding member Brian Canham (vocals, guitar).
TURN UP
Nina Simone - A Musical Life, The Cube Wodonga, Saturday, April 29, 6pm
South Australia's Jazz in Cheek Quartet pays homage to the exceptional Nina Simone, featuring Bonnie Lee Galea (voice), Richard Coates (keys), Quinton Dunne (double bass) and Steve Todd (drums and percussion). Free drink on arrival thanks to John Gehrig Wines.
