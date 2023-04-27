The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Six things to do on the Border this weekend, April 29-30, 2023

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
April 28 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Actor Sheridan Harbridge says the award-winning Australian play Prima Facie is confronting but not polarising. Picture by James Wiltshire
Actor Sheridan Harbridge says the award-winning Australian play Prima Facie is confronting but not polarising. Picture by James Wiltshire

SHOW UP

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.