Emergency department under the pump, and a lack of GPs is part of the problem

An inability to see a family doctor is contributing to Border hospital long emergency department waits.
Albury Wodonga Health chief executive Bill Appleby cited that as a key factor in recent strains on EDs in both of the Twin Cities.
"AWH continues to be busy with patients presenting to our emergency departments due to a multitude of challenges, including a very strained primary care sector (access to general practitioners); increasing acuity in presentations due to delayed access to care; flu and COVID; and protracted length of stay of patients waiting for suitable, safe and supported discharge," Mr Appleby said in a statement.
"AWH is currently working with the Victorian Hospital Building Authority and the Department of Health to explore options to ease the pressure at its ED front door."
IN OTHER NEWS
Farrer MP Sussan Ley says the Victorian government has failed to deliver on a call for 30 extra temporary beds in casualty.
Meanwhile, a consultant engaged by Wodonga Council to help lobby for a greenfields hospital will conduct a workshop on the issue this afternoon.
Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren said the event would be the first appearance of The Civic Partnership after being hired by the city.
The company is expected to complete a new hospital strategy for the council and provide a report and recommendations in the next two to three months.
Mr Mildren described Civic as having good contacts with both sides of politics.
Its managing partners include former Labor federal government minister Alan Griffin and Liberal Party member Jason Aldworth.
Civic was engaged to assist in Melton Council's bid for a new hospital and its efforts saw more than 17,000 campaign postcards sent.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.