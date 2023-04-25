There was a collective gasp of excitement from school children as helicopters roared overhead before the commencement of the 10.30am Anzac service at Jindera on Tuesday.
An estimated crowd of 500 people packed the town's Memorial Park; many residents remarked it was the largest contingent of students from local primary and high schools they'd seen at a service, which was hosted by St John's Lutheran primary school this year.
Dressed neatly in uniform, they listened in respectful silence to the address from Captain Neville Stott, from Gaza Ridge Barracks, and a poignant rendition of The Last Post, played by Jindera resident Peter Martin.
Later their young, sweet voices rang out in unison as they joined those gathered to sing the national anthem.
Captain Stott said it was one of his greatest honours, "by merit of being soldier", to live within the communities where he is posted.
"As such I enjoy seeing the immense pride and community spirit on days such as today," he said.
"It's a spirit we see time and time again during natural disasters and sometimes it's in just looking after our mates.
"We hold this spirit near and dear to our national identity, regardless of our backgrounds.
"This spirit is noted internationally and appreciated by those who we have fought next to and those we have fought for."
Captain Stott reminded his audience that Tuesday marked the 108th Anzac Day and landing of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps forces on the shores of Gallipoli in 1915.
And while the Gallipoli action was a military failure, he said it showed the world the "ingenuity, bravery and mateship of the Australian and New Zealand people".
"This is our character and one I believe lives on in communities such as Jindera."
Captain Stott said Anzac Day was commemorated to remind us "that wars are to be avoided, however if called upon, we must stand up for our values".
"By displaying the characteristics of the Anzac spirit, comradeship, unselfishness, courage and community, we can enrich the Australian tradition," he said.
He added Anzac Day was also a time to remember every one of our servicemen and women who had died as a result of war, training for war or on peace-keeping missions.
"It is upon the shoulders of these giants on which we stand, which shapes us today," Captain Stott concluded.
Greater Hume councillor Jenny O'Neill said she was delighted at the turnout at both the mid-morning and dawn services, particularly the number of young people who attended.
"Hopefully they will have a sense of gratitude for the freedoms we enjoy and realise how blessed we are to live in Australia and that we are not surrounded by torment and conflict," Cr O'Neill said.
