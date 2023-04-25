The Border Mail
Witnesses to dangerous motorbike riding at Beechworth sought by police

By Blair Thomson
Updated April 25 2023 - 2:29pm, first published 2:25pm
The driver of this vehicle crashed into a another car when the second vehicle braked.
Police are seeking witnesses after a group of motorbike riders were seen travelling dangerously at Beechworth on Monday afternoon.

Local News

