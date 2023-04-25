Witnesses to dangerous motorbike riding at Beechworth sought by police

Police are seeking witnesses after a group of motorbike riders were seen travelling dangerously at Beechworth on Monday afternoon.
Emergency services were alerted to a crash on the Chiltern-Beechworth Road about 2.15pm.
A 22-year-old woman travelling with her four-year-old daughter reported three oncoming riders crossing the solid centre line.
She slammed on her brakes to avoid a collision, and was rear-ended by a 62-year-old woman travelling with her granddaughter.
A large group of motorcyclists had been travelling on the road at the time of the incident.
The drivers were taken to hospital with minor injuries,
"Please if you ride a motorbike, please think of your own safety plus others," one of the drivers wrote on Facebook after the incident.
"If I didn't stop, I could have easily killed someone yesterday."
Investigators are seeking witnesses.
"If anyone has dashcam footage they can contact Beechworth police," Sergeant Mal Clarke said.
There have been multiple complaints of speeding and dangerous overtaking on the road in the past two weeks while Beechworth-Wodonga Road is closed between Reids Way and Beechworth-Chiltern Road.
The closed road suffered culvert damage during the spring floods.
Sergeant Clarke said there had been two collisions on Beechworth-Chiltern Road during the diversions.
"Local police and the highway patrol will be monitoring and enforcing traffic rules and speed limits," he said.
Call police on (03) 5728 1032.
