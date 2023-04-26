Nature is truly everywhere, all around us

Nature really is all around us - in our gardens, beside the footpaths, everywhere. It's the "slowing down and looking" that is the key.
After a series of slow nature walks last year, Parklands Albury Wodonga is embarking on a new series this year. You can keep posted via the Parklands Albury Wodonga website at parklands-alburywodonga.org.au.
These wanders are fun and relaxing, and we always find interesting plants and critters. Participants are surprised to discover that we don't even have to go bush to see lots of native plants and animals.
A slow meander, rather than a power walk, along the rail trail right in Wodonga earlier this year meant time to observe and really notice the native grasses, wildflowers, birds and insects. People commented that they had been on the trail many times but didn't see what was there.
This year we are walking Castle Creek, Swainsona Reserve, Baranduda and Ryan's Lagoon nature reserves four times over the year to observe the changes over the seasons.
On walks in Swainsona reserve, or Castle Creek reserve - less than a five-minute drive from Wodonga houses - we will see the fungi popping out in April.
In May through to August, if you really slow down you will come across fascinating orchids with weird and wonderful shapes, in spring an abundance of wildflowers, native grasses and pollinators, while November brings out the smooth darling pea.
Winter wanders are brisk and beautiful.
Listening for the Sloane's froglets "yip yip yip" is mindfulness personified - while listening for frog calls you can't be worrying about work or the rest of life.
Karen Retra and I will be using some very easy to use apps for recording nature and learning to identify creatures either by look or by calls - the Frog ID from the Australian Museum, and iNaturalist, in particular.
Both are very easy to use and we will, all the while, be adding to some scientific records for the Atlas of Living Australia.
So come along to one of the walks, to just enjoy the wander, or learn a few things about nature or perhaps start some citizen science recording - not as scary as it sounds.
We can guarantee meeting some lovely wildlife in the human form, too.
