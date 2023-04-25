The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Police group with Wodonga links at Hellfire Pass for Anzac Day

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated April 25 2023 - 5:49pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Police Veterans Victoria delegation at the war memorial at Hellfire Pass following the dawn service.
The Police Veterans Victoria delegation at the war memorial at Hellfire Pass following the dawn service.

WODONGA'S police chief spent Anzac Day at Hellfire Pass on the former Burma Railway in Thailand as part of a groundbreaking trip to assist former officers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.