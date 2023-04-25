WODONGA'S police chief spent Anzac Day at Hellfire Pass on the former Burma Railway in Thailand as part of a groundbreaking trip to assist former officers.
Inspector Paul Henry joined a group from Police Veterans Victoria, which was established in 2019 to aid past force members needing assistance with mental health matters.
They attended a dawn service at the pass and visited Kanchanaburi War Cemetery, which contains graves of prisoners of war who used as forced labour on the Burma Railway by the Japanese occupiers.
"I find when an Anzac Day ceremony is held at an historic site like Hellfire Pass you focus on what's important and all the modern day problems go away as you see the sacrifices the prisoners of war made from 1942 to 1945," Inspector Henry said.
Joining him were retired detective Neale Fursdon and Commonwealth Games planner Inspector Dale Healy, who have served at Wodonga police station.
The trip was arranged by former Wodonga officer and ex-Albury councillor Murray King, who now lives in Thailand and has found a number of former police resident there.
Police Veterans Victoria chief executive David McGowan said the week-long trip involving a party of 17 had been a success and was likely to prompt further expeditions to reduce isolation.
The organisation aims to help those suffering from impacts from depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress and suicide and involves peer support from those who also served as police.
The youngest ex-officer assisted has been a 28 year-old woman and the oldest is a 96 year-old man.
There are around 60 volunteers involved in assisting those in need.
