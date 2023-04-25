THE recent discovery of a ship sunk in World War II prompted the guest speaker at Albury's 2023 Anzac Day service to tell of a hospital vessel torpedoed in the same conflict.
Rear Admiral Stephen Hughes noted May 14 would be the 80th anniversary of the sinking of the Centaur, an Australian hospital ship by a Japanese submarine off the Queensland coast.
"Of the 332 who sailed from Sydney, only 64 were found," Admiral Hughes said.
"In 1943, the Centaur quickly became the symbol of Australian determination to win the war, this attack on a clearly marked and illuminated hospital ship was taken as further evidence that Australia faced a brutal and uncompromising enemy."
The head of Navy capability told The Border Mail after his speech the finding of the SS Montevideo Maru wreck earlier this month prompted his focus on the Centaur.
The Maru, a Japanese transport vessel with 979 Australian troops and civilians aboard, was sunk by a US torpedo off the coast of the Phillippines in 1942.
Admiral Hughes said he wanted to show not all tragedies happened on the field or involved warships.
"This was just off the coast of Brisbane," he said.
The service followed a parade in bright sunshine along Dean Street.
They were carried by Albury HIgh students as the year's featured school.
Given pride of place behind the RSL delegation near the head of the march was Albury Legacy.
The move was prompted by the welfare body marking its centenary this year.
Among its contingent was Wodonga Senior Secondary College staff member Lee Deegan who will carry a torch when it travels through Albury later this year as part of 100th celebrations.
Her grandfather, Japanese prisoner of war Jack Deegan died when HMAS Perth was sunk and her father Ian and brother Matthew also served.
"It means everything, absolutely everything," Ms Deegan said of Anzac Day after marching with her five-month old grandson Max and father.
"Being so proud of what my grandfather, dad and brother did in serving my country, this is a really emotional day for me.
"I love Anzac Day and to be able to march today together with my family is phenomenal."
