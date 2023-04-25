The concussion of drums echoed in the distance as the Anzac Day parade turned down High Street, Wodonga.
The applause that arose as they passed the crowd, which filled the entire street, almost drowned out the brass band that marched before the hundreds of current and ex-service men and women.
Jets flew overhead as everyone made their way to the service at Woodland Grove where, among those who spoke, Colonel Clare Kellaway recited a poem by late Wodonga resident and veteran, George Priestly.
"Our nights are a wonder down memory lane, and the days rush on with nothing to gain.
"However there's one day we look forward to, when we all get together to honour the few."
After the Anzac Day service, when all had laid their wreaths, David Gillan walked up to the cenotaph to pay his respects.
He served in the army through the 1970s and '80s, and reading the names of the dead on the cenotaph, he recalled what Anzac Day meant to him.
"I come from a long line of people who served," he said.
"One of my relatives once said, 'England expects every man to do his duty', and our family has followed that.
"My father, my grandfather and many of my uncles served, and many of my uncles died.
"One uncle flew in the Battle of Britain, I had three uncles who died in the Pacific and one who died of injuries years later."
Mr Gillan said, for him, Anzac Day was about remembering not only his family, but all who had died for Australia.
"It is great to see so many people here," he said. "There was once a time when the attendances were dwindling, but the dawn service this morning was absolutely packed.
"It warms your heart to see so many people turning out at such a cold and miserable hour of the morning."
Robert Ford served in the Royal Australian Survey Corps, hand drawing maps for all arms of the military.
"Anzac Day means simply and purely what it stands for, to recognise and acknowledge those who have died and sacrificed their lives so we can do this, stand here, talk and be free.
"Just walking around here today, it's great to see the young people serving with all their medals, and it makes me proud to see the younger generation carrying on the Anzac legacy."
Brenton, who preferred not to give his surname, has served in the army for 21 years and said the day was a stark reminder of the dangers of his job.
"This is a day that's extremely important," he said. "We are remembering those who serve this nation, and those who have fallen for it.
"Ultimately, with our job you are signing up to potentially lose your life, so there's always that in the background of your mind, and Anzac Day is one of those moments to remember that it's not just a job, but a sacrifice for our country."
