Anzac Day is a chance for Wangaratta's Brian Kensington to pause and reflect on the time that helped shape his life.
The World War II veteran, who served in the Royal New Zealand Navy from 1941 to 1945, moved to Australia after his service and didn't take a backwards step.
At 97 years of age, Mr Kensington still lives on a farm outside Wangaratta and contributes to the show society and Lions Club.
He once owned the biggest panel beating business between Melbourne and Sydney.
"The day brings back memories. I often sit there quietly and just think about all the friends I did my training with," he said.
"It's good to catch up with people you don't see during the year.
"I'm very impressed with the crowd, it never seems to get any smaller."
More than 1000 people gathered at King George V Gardens for Wangaratta's annual commemoration.
Guest speaker Lieutenant Joshua Lovell-Hawkins, who helped to deliver a program that saw medical officers from other nations work alongside Australian naval and army health teams in a variety of critical care clinical areas, spoke about the importance of recognition for Navy and Air Force personnel on Anzac Day.
"It's right on Anzac Day we take pride in their efforts, reflect on their values and most importantly, remember their sacrifice. They were ordinary Australians that did extraordinary things," he said.
"We should appreciate how Australian armed services worked together and still work together to preserve and protect our nation's interests.
"The naval campaign that immediately preceded the Gallipoli landing is relatively well known, however, less will recognise the fact general maritime operations in the South Pacific set up conditions that allowed Australia to contribute to the global conflict in the first place.
"At the outbreak of the war, it was the presence of the RAN flagship, the battle cruiser HMS Australia, which deterred the Asian-based German cruiser squadron from preying on Australian shipping and holding our cities to ransom.
"The mere existence of this powerful fleet helped to eventually drive the German ships from the region."
Meanwhile, 26 banners sponsored by families to represent fallen soldiers were on display for the Mitta Valley's Anzac Day service.
"Not everyone gets to see their loved ones again, the banners make it significant for the sacrifices that were made," Mitta Valley Heritage Society president Kelli Hill said.
"Having the banners made up means it's not just a name on the wall, but a person standing there looking back at you.
"We felt as a heritage initiative it was an honour to use banners as an avenue to honour our Valleys soldiers in a realistic way."
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
