Connection with community sat front and centre when Grace Exton decided the time had come to relocate her Wodonga gym.
It was about acknowledging and respecting the views of a clientele who had become a second family.
This was why a priority in setting up her new studio in Church Street, next to The Goods Shed, was the privacy of the approximately 135 people on the books.
"A lot of people feel quite vulnerable and yet there was the fact we had a lot of window frontage before," she said.
"But in this new space we really have a sense of community. It's a lot more private and safe, especially for parents with children."
The doors will open on May 1, with an open day to be held on May 6. She and her husband and co-owner, Mitch, encouraged people to come down to see what was on offer.
"There will be a DJ, raffles and classes from 8am until 12pm," she said.
"People don't have to join in if they don't want to; they can have a chat, see the timetable or watch a class. We hope the new space brings a fresh perspective, and a new vibe to the area."
Mrs Exton said she felt confident moving forward that people would see the gym not only for the workouts but for its community culture too.
"You make it what it is and then make it your own brand too."
