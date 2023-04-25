The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Drug driver arrested and charged over high speed chase in Albury

By Blair Thomson
Updated April 25 2023 - 3:24pm, first published 2:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An image posted on social media, showing the man being taken into custody.
An image posted on social media, showing the man being taken into custody.

A man will face court on Wednesday following a high speed police pursuit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.