Drug driver arrested and charged over high speed chase in Albury

A man will face court on Wednesday following a high speed police pursuit.
Officers spotted the speeding white Mitsubishi Magna on Borella Road in Albury about 8am on Tuesday.
The driver failed to stop and police chased the car.
The man, 37, eventually stopped outside Petfocus on Wagga Road and was arrested.
He allegedly returned a positive drug test to methamphetamine.
He was charged with police pursuit, not stop, drive dangerously, and was refused bail to appear in Albury Local Court.
