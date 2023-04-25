Thousands have marched, laid wreaths and paid tribute during the 2023 Albury and Wodonga Anzac Day commemorations on Tuesday, April 25.
The Border Mail photographer James Wiltshire was there to capture many of the highlights, including the dozens of adults and children who represented their groups and schools with pride during the official proceedings.
