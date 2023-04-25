The Border Mail
Wangaratta warnings downgraded but substance clean up continues

By Blair Thomson and Beau Greenway
Updated April 25 2023 - 6:21pm, first published 6:00pm
Firefighters, EPA staff, council workers and other agencies were involved in the incident for several hours. Warnings were downgraded when the substance was found to be low risk. Picture by Mark Jesser
Safety warnings have been downgraded after a large amount of MDF wood fibres were accidentally released from a Wangaratta factory.

Local News

