Wangaratta warnings downgraded but substance clean up continues

Safety warnings have been downgraded after a large amount of MDF wood fibres were accidentally released from a Wangaratta factory.
It was initially thought to be contained to the premises before being found covering an area about a kilometre long and 500 metres wide.
CFA Commander Carl Stibilj said the substance, which was found to be of low danger following an examination, was 10 centimetres deep in some places.
"It's like snow," he said.
"It has covered factories in the industrial area and a number of private residences."
Residents between Crosher Lane and Bowser Road were urged to stay inside, close their windows, turn off air conditioners and bring pets inside.
The Environment Protection Agency and council were left in charge of the clean up, located north of the factory.
The EPA warned the fibres could cause breathing and skin irritation before the warnings were downgraded.
