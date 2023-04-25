A young Albury side beat North Albury by 54 points in front of a bumper Anzac Day crowd at Bunton Park.
Connor O'Sullivan, playing just his sixth senior game for the Tigers, kicked three goals while Murray Bushrangers team-mate Phoenix Gothard slotted one.
There were two each for Jacob Conlan and Jeff Garlett in the 12.18 (90) to 4.12 (36) victory, although the Hoppers had their moments and won the third quarter.
Nathan Dennis kicked two of their four goals while Jack Reynolds and George Godde both impressed.
"A 10-goal win, or around that mark, is always pleasing," Albury co-coach Anthony Miles said.
"We had an average age of about 22 today so there are some promising signs.
"Full credit to North Albury, I think they've come a long way over the last couple of years and they really served it up to us.
"They're always pretty physical games on Anzac Day and I thought they showed some really promising signs."
North Albury kicked the first goal of the match through Dennis but it was one-way traffic thereafter with the visitors setting up camp in their forward half.
Gothard's goal was sandwiched by two from O'Sullivan, with Garlett and Alex Jones also booting majors as the Tiger forwards applied the pressure.
The home side was kept goalless in the second term as Albury pushed the lead out to 45 points by the main break.
Tom O'Brien got his name on the scoresheet, capitalising on more forward pressure, but the visitors came off the boil after half-time.
Successive goals from Jackson Weidemann and Archer Gardiner breathed life into the Hoppers, who saw plenty more of the ball in the third quarter and limited Albury to 1.6 in return.
Mitchell Scott kicked the final goal of the game, having stepped up from the reserves to play his first senior game of the season on a day when the Tigers were missing Luke Daly, Brayden O'Hara, Jim Grills, Michael Duncan and Lucas Conlan.
"It's another game under the belt of some of those young guys," Miles said.
"The three Bushies boys, Rory Parnell making his debut, Phoenix Gothard and Connor O'Sullivan, all had really good moments and didn't look out of place playing against men."
North Albury coach Tim Broomhead cut a frustrated figure afterwards.
"We lost by nine goals but in the second quarter we gave some really easy goals away and we weren't good enough at the basics," Broomhead said.
"It's a bit disappointing.
"We did a lot of things better than what we've been doing but that's why it's so frustrating because if we did the basics well we would have been a lot closer than we were."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.