Wangaratta police are investigating a crash on Monday night.
A vehicle crossed onto the wrong side of Joyce Way about 10.55pm before driving onto a nature strip, hitting a tree and crashing into the brick pillar of a home.
Emergency workers were called to the scene, but there was no risk of the structure collapsing.
The driver was reportedly unconscious after the incident.
"The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was conveyed to hospital for treatment," a spokeswoman said.
"The house sustained structural damage to the brick work.
"The investigation into the cause of the crash remains ongoing."
