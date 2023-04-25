The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Vehicle hits car, nature strip, tree and house at Wangaratta

By Blair Thomson
Updated April 26 2023 - 8:37am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A damaged car on Joyce Way in Wangaratta on Tuesday. Picture by Mark Jesser
A damaged car on Joyce Way in Wangaratta on Tuesday. Picture by Mark Jesser

Wangaratta police are investigating a crash on Monday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.