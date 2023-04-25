Wodonga Raiders adopted an Anzac Day attitude in downing Wodonga in Ovens and Murray A grade netball on Anzac Day.
The match was effectively over at quarter-time after the visitors raced to a 14-goal lead before posting a comfortable 69-39 win.
"We really took the meaning of Anzac Day today (Tuesday) and took that on to the court, our goal was to really go out and dominate the first quarter," coach Jodie House revealed.
Wodonga couldn't stop Raiders' attacking duo Taylor Donelan (46 goals) and Emily Stewart (23).
"It was a huge team effort, our two goalers were fantastic, connecting well, we had Mackensey offering the ball, Molly doing huge defensive work and Maggie St John working hard through the midcourt," House added.
Lisa French (24 goals) and Ruby Martin (12) were the home team's best.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Wodonga now has the weekend off, while second-placed Raiders are home to undefeated Yarrawonga on Saturday, April 29.
