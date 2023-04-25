Wodonga stalwart Tom Johnson says the club is playing its most exciting brand of football in his time after demolishing rivals Wodonga Raiders by 86 points in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Anzac Day.
A monster crowd of 2000-plus watched the Bulldogs equal their best winning streak since 2007.
The home club is undefeated after its first four rounds, but a four-match winning streak last year matches the eight straight from 16 years ago.
That was the start of three straight preliminary finals, but the Bulldogs haven't made the top five since that run ended in 2009.
English cricket has dubbed its all-out attacking style 'Baz-ball', in reference to Kiwi coach Brendon McCullum, which has fans flocking to the riveting action.
The Bulldogs aren't all-out attack, with an outstanding defensive structure, but there's no doubt they're now one of the league's most entertaining teams.
"Very much so and it's probably the most excited the club is here too," Johnson replied when asked if it's the most pulsating football since he joined in 2016.
"We've had some good times going through, back when (2007-2009 key players) 'Dosy' (Brett Doswell) and 'Twitty' (Jarrod Twitt) and those sorts of boys were playing, but at the moment the club's flying and so is the team.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"It's exciting footy when we play it right and it's enjoyable."
It's exciting footy when we play it right and it's enjoyable.- Wodonga's Tom Johnson
Wodonga leads the competition and will start favourites at home against Myrtleford on May 6.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.