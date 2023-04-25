Albury are celebrating their first win of the season after dominating the Anzac Day clash away to North Albury.
The visitors started strongly and never looked back, stretching their lead each quarter en route to a 49-34 triumph.
Albury coach Skye Hillier, who shot 16 goals, was thrilled to land a crucial win over such a close rival.
"It was important and it was the first time we had all eight players available," Hillier revealed.
"To be able to go through a full game and use those rotations was really pleasing.
"Starting well was really key for us. We were 5-0 before they scored so it was important we built that defensive pressure.
"We thought last week our defence was excellent but we obviously lacked that firepower in attack, so we spoke about making sure we utilised the ball and scored from our gains, which we did early.
"That set the momentum for the rest of the game."
Hillier combined well with Lilli Howe, who shot 33 goals for Albury on a day when there were no weak links.
"It's hard (to pick) when you have eight contributors but I thought Gabe McRae in the centre ran step-for-step with Em Browne so she was dynamite," Hillier said.
"Anyone who knows Em knows you're in for a hard day but Gabe just kept going and I think Em would agree that was a fairly even battle.
"Brigetta Singe, in the defence end, just owned it.
"She's coming back from having a baby and the fitness is coming but she's so experienced and reads the play so well."
A new-look Tigers side will only grow in confidence from this win after starting the season with defeats to much-fancied Yarrawonga and Myrtleford.
"We're getting good numbers at training, which helps, but I think defensively, your job's the same: you're playing one-on-one so you can get away with a new defence end," Hillier said.
"But it's the attack end which needs gelling and knowing each other and where the space is and each other's pace that takes a while.
"That's why today was really important, while we had the eight players, that we were able to play the game out with our new combinations in attack.
"We know North are probably going to be thereabouts with us, fighting for a top-five spot so today was important and it gives the girls confidence.
"Even to keep blowing that score out at each quarter was pleasing."
Victory lifts Albury to seventh on the ladder, level on points with North Albury after three rounds.
