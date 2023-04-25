Wodonga reiterated its rapidly growing maturity by producing a game style Wodonga Raiders knew was coming, but proved powerless to stop in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Anzac Day.
For the second successive time at home, the Bulldogs had more than 2000 spectators and they entertained them in a clinical, albeit lopsided, 18.14 (122) to 4.12 (36) win in the annual Anzac Day clash.
"We got beaten by what we knew," Raiders' coach Marc Almond explained.
"We knew how they wanted to play, they control the footy really well, they like to go short, their uncontested marks is always high and it's something we pride ourselves on is to not get beaten by what we know.
"We allowed them to start early and we didn't take those opportunities when we had first half field position, with a young group that's really important to take our moments."
The youthful Raiders started ferociously, applying tremendous pressure, but they had kicked four behinds by the 13-minute mark.
Wodonga had just two more scoring shots by quarter-time, but led by 17 points, and then nailed 6.1 to 0.3 in the second stanza to decide the result by half-time.
After the classy Tom Bracher, who was playing his second game in only 48 hours after starring in Richmond's VFL win over the undefeated Casey on Sunday, kicked the visitors' first at the 21-minute mark of the first quarter, Raiders kicked seven straight behinds and didn't grab their second major until five minutes into the final term.
Quite simply, when the Bulldogs went forward they generally kicked a goal, Raiders generally kicked a behind.
Wodonga played some breathtaking football, moving the ball at pace.
"I don't think in the three years (I've been coach) we've changed too much, I think we're just playing the way we want to play for longer periods," coach Jordan Taylor offered.
"The last two years we've shown glimpses of it, but we weren't able to do it for four quarters.
"I don't think we did it for four quarters today (Tuesday), we did it for two, but, in general, we're playing that brand for longer periods."
The Bulldogs' unit starred.
The classy Matt Wilson kicked three goals, along with power forward Sam Jewell and rising youngster Jett Cassidy.
Josh Mathey was excellent, emerging ruck Bailey Griffiths continues to improve, defenders Tom Johnson and Michael Driscoll were superb, while early Morris Medal fancy Angus Baker was superb after half-time.
Lightweight Raider Connor Taylor deserves special mention, while Bracher showed his state level talent.
Recruit Cam Ellis-Yolmen carried a leg injury into the game and was forced off.
