A prestige home in central Albury | House of the Week

5 BED | 2 BATH | 3 CAR
Here's a home with an irresistible first impression and an even better second one!
There's not much this property doesn't offer. A grand presence, immaculate gardens, in-ground concrete solar heated pool and entertainment pizzazz galore.
"This home was first built in 1939 and has been beautifully preserved and renovated," said Lachlan Hutchins from Stean Nicholls.
"There are so many features it's hard to pin point what the stand outs are but its location and the views are going to impress many and the ambience and opportunity to entertain family and friends in various areas will be a drawcard."
Positioned in the heart of central Albury, the home sits proudly on a double block and exudes style and sophistication.
"The cottage style gardens complete the surrounds of this home and it enjoys quite a secluded outlook in a very sought after area," said Lachlan.
The French Provincial finish features an exquisite Herringbone timber floor as you enter the home and it's the formal lounge, with gas fireplace, that brings the first bout of ambience as it looks out over the city.
An adjoining balcony is another wonderful place for entertainment.
"The gourmet entertainers' kitchen is the hub and heart of the home. There are stone benchtops, great storage and quality appliances that will appeal to a true home chef or someone that loves to cook.
"The home has a great floorplan and there are both formal and informal living spaces," said Lachlan.
The main bedroom provides views as well as an ensuite with bath and shower. Bedrooms two, three, four and five are well sized to comfortably accommodate queen-size beds and are serviced by a beautifully renovated central bathroom.
Outside, the entertainer's oasis awaits - . woodfire pizza oven, chef quality BBQ and temperature-controlled wine cellar will make this home the envy of your friends. The garden paints a beautiful picture, offering a leafy sanctuary.
Rear access will appeal to the recreationist, with the ability to store boats, caravans, and other toys. A triple car garage with internal access provides security and practicality.
"A home of this quality, in this location is rare," said Lachlan. "This is central Albury living at its luxurious best."
Open for inspection Saturday April 29, 12 - 12.30pm.
