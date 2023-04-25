The Border Mail
Wodonga police seek help to locate Karina Vodden on warrants

By Local News
Updated April 26 2023 - 8:45am, first published 8:38am
Karina Vodden has warrants out for her arrest. Picture by Victoria Police
Karina Vodden has warrants out for her arrest. Picture by Victoria Police

Wodonga police are seeking help to locate Karina Vodden.

