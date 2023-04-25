Wodonga police seek help to locate Karina Vodden on warrants

Wodonga police are seeking help to locate Karina Vodden.
The 38-year-old has several warrants out for her arrest.
She is well known to police.
"She is known to frequent the Albury-Wodonga area," a police spokesman said on Wednesday.
"Her image has been released in the hope someone may have information on (her) current whereabouts."
Call (02) 6049 2600 or 1800 333 000.
