A family cat may have his leg amputated after being caught in an illegal steel jaw rabbit trap in Table Top.
'Arlo' was found by a neighbour dragging the trap with his right front leg on Sunday and was quickly taken to Petfocus Vetcare in Lavington.
Lexie Diaz, Arlo's owner, described the incident as inhumane.
"It's just so cruel, and imagining a poor cat dragging himself for who knows how long is just heartbreaking," she said.
"I'd like to see the traps confiscated, because I'm sure if they had one, they'll have more.
"I don't want to see anyone else get hurt, imagine if that was a child or someone's dog - it's just barbaric."
Arlo was rushed to the vet with the concern he had suffered nerve damage and broken bones due to the crushing nature of the injury.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Petfocus vet Renee Pigdon said Arlo suffered "horrific injuries" to the shoulder and the paw in particular.
"There is a risk that Arlo still may lose his leg," she said.
"The trauma has caused significant injury to the vasculature and there's also a risk of infection.
"We are hoping he keeps the leg and we're working hard to manage those wounds and keep the infection under control.
"But often when we see these injuries, infection and the fact we have so much trauma to the paw means you'll have something creep in days after the event, when you have a paw that is developing gangrene due to infection.
"If that happens, we need to make the call to amputate his leg."
Steel jaw traps were made illegal under the Prevention of Animal Cruelty Act in 1979, due to them causing severe injury and significant pain to trapped animals.
Fines of up to $5500 for an individual or six months imprisonment can be imposed, and fines up to $27,500 for a corporation.
Ms Pigdon said the tooth-like design of the trap causes injury to the leg of the animal the more it struggles to break free, which can result in a fracture, bleeding and severe damage to tissue, tendons and ligaments.
"The traps are spring loaded and once they go off they jam shut with great force, causing a crushing injury which can be quite devastating," she said.
"It's quite cruel in that you have an animal that can sit there for days and days in a lot of pain, and they just can't free themselves from the trap.
"They end up dying of something else horrific, like dehydration, starvation, infection or trauma from predators, so it's incredibly inhumane."
"If you've seen one before, they are just a terrible, and it's a good thing they are banned."
RSPCA spokesperson Kieran Watson said sadly steel jaw traps are more prevalent than people think.
"People may think this barbaric method of steel jaw traps is in the past, but each year our inspectors attend numerous amounts of jobs in relation to them injuring animals such as domesticated animals like cats and dogs," he said.
"We want to remind people that it is illegal to set a steel trap or even possess one, and heavy fines and even prison time apply."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.