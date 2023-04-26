THE Australian play - which inspired both a sold-out West End season and a Broadway season - will open to a full house in Wodonga on Wednesday night.
Prima Facie finally joins the HotHouse Theatre season line-up on its third attempt owing to the global pandemic.
From the writer of the widely-acclaimed RBG: Of Many, One, Suzie Miller, and starring Sheridan Harbridge, Prima Facie exposes a legal system that consistently fails women.
Fresh off its season at the Arts Centre Melbourne last month, Harbridge said the work remained more relevant now than ever.
She said the #MeToo social movement against sexual abuse and harassment in 2017 had forced a rethink across the board.
"Across all industries there's been a movement," she said.
"Even I was entrenched with ideas that had to be re-evaluated.
"It's made us think of how we treat powerful people and give them protection."
Harbridge said big inroads had been made around issues of consent in Australia in recent times.
She said the wheels of change were turning slowly.
"But some individuals like Grace Tame and Brittany Higgins have sacrificed so much in the process," Harbridge said.
Prima Facie is an indictment of the Australian legal system's failure to provide reliable pathways to justice for women in rape, sexual assault or harassment cases.
Harbridge stars as Tessa, a criminal lawyer at the top of her game.
But when she finds herself on the other side of the bar, Tessa is forced into the shadows of doubt.
Harbridge said audience members would find validation and hope in the play.
"It's confronting but not polarising," she said.
Prima Facie, directed by Lee Lewis and starring Sheridan Harbridge, premiered at the Stables Theatre in Sydney in mid-2019.
It was reprised in 2021, presented by Griffin Theatre Company and the Seymour Centre and again this year, at the Melbourne Theatre Company.
It runs at the Butter Factory Theatre on Thursday at 11am and 7.30pm (La Trobe Conversation), Friday at 7.30pm and Saturday at 3pm and 7.30pm.
