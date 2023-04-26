The Border Mail
Yarrawonga's Mark Whiley back to his 2017 form, says team-mate Lach Howe

Andrew Moir
Updated April 26 2023 - 12:10pm, first published 10:40am
Mark Whiley tackles powerful Wangaratta on-baller Jackson Clarke in round three last Saturday. Picture by James Wiltshire
Former Yarrawonga coach Mark Whiley is back to his 2017 best in the Ovens and Murray Football League, according to team-mate Lach Howe.

