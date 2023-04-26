Former Yarrawonga coach Mark Whiley is back to his 2017 best in the Ovens and Murray Football League, according to team-mate Lach Howe.
Whiley was sensational in the 31-point win over Wangaratta in the grand final re-match on Saturday, April 22, amassing 22 touches, including a goal, while he had the third most clearances (six) and second highest contested possessions (14).
"I think we're really seeing the Mark Whiley when he first got to Yarrawonga, that form will be pretty hard to stop for opposition teams I would have thought, it's exciting for the Pigeons," Howe suggested.
The midfielder played 21 games at AFL level from 2012-16, before he was delisted by Carlton at 23 and joined Yarrawonga.
Whiley bolted in the club best and fairest by 95 votes on debut and finished tied for second in the Morris Medal, behind Albury's Chris Hyde.
However, he suffered a horror hand injury against Lavington in July, 2018, dislocating a bone in his wrist and snapping three ligaments.
Whiley has played some terrific football since, but he's also had injuries.
He stepped down from coaching after last year with the club signing three-time Geelong premiership player Steve Johnson.
"My body holding up has got a fair bit to do with it, definitely a bit more time on my hands helps," Whiley replied when quizzed if offloading the coaching role was behind his strong start.
"There was always something that popped up (injury-wise) the last four or five years, but I had a good pre-season for once, I am 30 though, so I won't get too excited."
However, the Pigeons are delighted with his form.
"He looks like he's really enjoying himself without having the added pressure of having to worry about everyone else," Johnson explained.
"He's supported me since I got to the club, he's been enormous, I'm really glad that he's getting back to playing his best footy as well."
Over summer, assistant coach Craig Ednie suggested Whiley will return to his best.
"That's the perfect way to describe it, not having the weight of the world on your shoulders," Howe added.
