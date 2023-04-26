A Border fertility specialist expects the consolidation of medical care into a single location will lead to more patient inquiries.
Monash IVF Albury clinical director Dr Trixie Rasmuson said the demand for medical assistance over fertility concerns had always been high.
But when combined with the clinic's refurbished location in the Gardens Medical Centre in central Albury, plus a $2000 NSW government rebate, its service levels would most certainly expand.
Dr Rasmuson said the new IVF rebate would help people take their first steps into parenthood and help them continue their fertility journey with confidence.
"It can be emotionally and financially stressful for those who need medical assistance to start or expand their families," she said.
"This new IVF rebate is giving people a bit more confidence."
Dr Rasmuson said the clinic would have an on-site laboratory, making it a one-stop location for fertility care.
"Finally, we have an approach where it's all on-site, a state-of-the-art lab built for purpose," she said.
Dr Rasmuson said it had taken a while to get a "model of integrated care going" with several medical providers in the same building.
Working closely with Dr Rasmuson will be Dr Alon Talmor, who held the highest qualification available for a fertility specialist.
Dr Rasmuson said getting a third or fourth practitioner would be "marvellous".
"I think it's important to have a choice of clinicians as well, not just a choice of providers," she said.
"If we can do anything to make it easier for patients, we will."
