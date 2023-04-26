The release of wood fibres from a Wangaratta factory on Tuesday, April 25, is being investigated by Victoria's environmental watchdog.
EPA Victoria is looking into the incident after Alpine MDF reported the expulsion from a hopper at its Crosher Lane premises about 7.30am, which covered an area about a kilometre long and 500 metres wide.
Nearby residents were urged to stay inside, close windows, turn off air-conditioners and bring pets inside.
EPA North East region manager Renee Palmer said the regulator is investigating how it occurred and whether Alpine MDF's licence or the general environment duty had been breached.
"At the moment we're gaining a better understanding of where the fibres have spread, whether it poses any issues for wildlife and the environment generally and any other impacts from which the community needs protection," she said.
"Our advice for the moment is that any health issues are considered to be short term, but of course, see a medical professional if you have concerns. If you have pets, clean their coats if they have been in contact with the fibres and wash garden vegetables thoroughly before eating."
The incident was downgraded to low risk, with EPA Victoria and Wangaratta Council in charge of the clean up.
"Alpine MDF are putting in plans to clean up as much as possible over the coming days. Roads will remain closed while this happens," Wangaratta Council community and infrastructure director Marcus Goonan said.
"Surrounding businesses and residences will be prioritised and the pieces of contaminated land will need to be reviewed to see exactly what clean up is required.
"The containment is a fairly well and widely used substance in agricultural fertilisers, so there's an opportunity possibly nothing will need to be done.
"If anyone has any rainwater tanks, they are asked to disconnect them from roofs until Alpine MDF have had the chance to come out and clean them. Water inside tanks is safe to drink."
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
