Three motorbikes worth $45,000 stolen from Benalla dealership

Police are investigating an incident involving the theft of $45,000 worth of motorbikes from a dealership.
Investigators believe a stolen blue 2002 Holden utility was driven to a Benalla motorbike dealership on Wednesday last week.
Three motorbikes were loaded up and taken from the business.
Police were alerted and are examining the circumstances of the theft.
Those with information can contact Benalla police on (03) 5760 0200 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
