Three motorbikes worth $45,000 stolen from Benalla dealership

By Blair Thomson
Updated April 26 2023 - 12:13pm, first published 12:08pm
An image released by police showing a blue Holden utility.
Police are investigating an incident involving the theft of $45,000 worth of motorbikes from a dealership.

