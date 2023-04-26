A Border primary school honoured the Anzac legacy Wednesday, April 26, with the opening of a memorial garden.
Baranduda Primary School students were joined by Australian Defence Force representatives and Indi MP Helen Haines at the cutting of a ribbon to signify unity and the commemoration of those who had fallen.
Defence school mentor Kate Richardson said the native garden served as a reminder of soldiers' sacrifice and dedication, something reflected on an accompanying plaque.
Mrs Richardson said the garden was a collaborative effort by students and staff, greatly assisted through a Department of Veterans' Affairs grant.
"It was a space designed to be peaceful and respectful and a place to come and take a moment. It's especially important on days such as Anzac Day," she said.
"I'm very proud of how it looks. Coming from a Defence family, it means a lot to me."
Mrs Richardson said she hoped the garden would serve as a source of inspiration and gratitude for future generations.
"It's very close to my heart that all students are aware," she said.
"Sometimes we forget about the history and what they had to sacrifice; it's important to remind the kids of how lucky we are."
Principal Allyson Dixon said it was critically important that students acknowledged the ADF's values.
"The grant allowed us to bring together lots of things that have been happening at our school, especially with how we acknowledge these national days," she said.
Dr Haines said it was "a delight" to see the young students' connection with Defence personnel.
"I think one of the marvelous things about Anzac Day is that no matter how big or small the place is, or whether you're young or old, there's an opportunity to commemorate," she said.
"This garden is a lovely complementary place to think not just about wartime service but peacetime service too."
