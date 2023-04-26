Yarrawonga's Lach Howe has shown he's still the leading contender for the league's second best ruck tag after a slow start in the Ovens and Murray Football League season.
Howe outpointed Wangaratta's Chris Knowles in the clash on Saturday, April 22, with the home side claiming a 31-point win.
"Isaac Muller got the better of me in round one, so it was nice to bounce back," he said.
"I was a bit sore last week (and missed the game against North Albury), so I'm still building into the season, but the signs are there that the form's starting to come back."
Howe played 38 games with Collingwood at VFL level, but walked away from state level after 2018.
Muller's form at Wodonga Raiders and now Albury in the past two seasons has guaranteed his place at number one, but Knowles and Lavington's Tim Hanna are pushing 29-year-old Howe, while emerging Wangaratta Rovers' youngster Toby Murray and Wodonga's giant Bailey Griffiths are improving.
