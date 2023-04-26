Man avoids further jail time for old Wodonga break-ins, fake cash

A criminal who has spent much of the past eight years of his life in custody won't be sent back to jail for a string of old offences.
Nathan Sullivan was picked up by police in Wodonga on three old warrants on Saturday, relating to crimes he committed in 2019 and 2015.
The Wodonga Magistrates Court this week heard Sullivan had forced entry into the Federation Park Store on Barton Street as the owner slept inside.
The incident, on June 23, 2019, occurred at 4.05am, with Sullivan and an unknown other person fleeing with $800 cash after being spotted by the owner
The pair then targeted Effies Takeaway on Mayfair Drive, with the owner of that business also asleep and woken by the noise.
By 4.15am, the pair had gone to the bottle shop on Gayview Drive and tried to force entry before targeting the nearby butcher shop and hairdressers.
Sullivan was involved in incidents the following month where multiple cars had windows smashed on Smythe Street and an incident where a driver was threatened with a metallic bar near Woolworths.
Sullivan was also involved in a string of petrol thefts with a stolen car, and offending in 2015 where fake $100 notes were used to buy goods.
He paid for cigarettes and drinks at the same Federation Park Store on April 14 of that year, using the fake bill, before travelling to the Birallee bottle shop and buying Wild Turkey cans with another fake bill.
About the time of 2015 offending, police said there had been a string of fake notes used on the Border.
Sullivan was taken into custody in South Albury on July 6, 2019 and remained in jail until December 31 last year on similar charges and police pursuit matters.
Lawyer Chirag Patel urged a magistrate not to send his client back to custody, given the time served in NSW.
Mr Patel said it was "a very different Mr Sullivan before the court", noting his client had been using up to a gram of ice each day during his old offending.
He said Sullivan had secured work, was expecting a child and was being supervised on NSW parole.
He was fined $600, placed on a bond and ordered to undergo counselling.
