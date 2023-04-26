The Border Mail
Man avoids further jail time for old Wodonga break-ins, fake cash

By Wodonga Court
Updated April 26 2023 - 4:04pm, first published 4:00pm
Nathan Sullivan is no stranger to jail, but says he has turned things around after being released.
A criminal who has spent much of the past eight years of his life in custody won't be sent back to jail for a string of old offences.

