Osborne's phenomenal home and away record under coach Joel Mackie is set to face its sternest test against Holbrook at Osborne on Saturday.
The Tigers are yet to lose a home and away match under the former Albury champion and will be looking to stretch their record to 37 on the weekend against the reigning premier.
Mackie conceded the Brookers had the credentials to exploit any chinks in the Tigers armour like they did in spectacular fashion in last year's decider.
"No doubt facing the reigning premier on your home deck poses a huge threat to our recent home and away record," Mackie said.
"I certainly rate Holbrook as the club's biggest rival since I've been here.
"They obviously got us in the match that matters most last year.
"But as coach I won't be revisiting that loss in the build up to Saturday and that's been and gone.
"You can't sit on that loss and dwell.
"The loss may have been a bit of a driving force for the playing group over the pre-season but now the focus is firmly on what's in front of us this year."
The Brookers will start the match as favourites if early season form is any guide.
Osborne had to come from behind to defeat Howlong in the opening round while the Brookers handed the Spiders a touch-up to the tune of 47 points last weekend.
"I'm not reading too much into that," Mackie said.
"It's funny, some sides match-up well against others.
"We are fully aware that Osborne at Osborne - every team probably rates that as the toughest challenge in the Hume league and always sets themselves up for a big game.
"I think if anything, Howlong would have been disappointed with their performance last weekend compared to against us."
ALSO IN SPORT
Osborne enjoyed a 100-point plus win over Billabong Crows last weekend.
A trio of players who didn't play in last year's decider in Matt McGrory, Hayden Armstrong and Hayden O'Connell all featured heavily in the Tigers' best.
McGrory was recruited from the AFL Canberra competition with Mackie already a big fan of the speedy midfielder.
"I have no doubt Matt will be a top-liner in the Hume league," he said.
"It will take a bit more time for him to build that synergy with our playing group but he has got all the credentials to dominate the competition.
"Matt uses the footy well, is a good size, has a great set of hands and I expect him to only get better as the season progresses.
"But he is definitely showing some promising signs early and that's what we recruited him for."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.