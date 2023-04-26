The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Osborne coach Joel Mackie says the Tigers won't dwell on grand final loss ahead of clash with Holbrook

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated April 26 2023 - 2:03pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Osborne coach Joel Mackie and recruit Hayden Armstrong celebrate a goal in the opening round against Howlong. Picture by Mark Jesser
Osborne coach Joel Mackie and recruit Hayden Armstrong celebrate a goal in the opening round against Howlong. Picture by Mark Jesser

Osborne's phenomenal home and away record under coach Joel Mackie is set to face its sternest test against Holbrook at Osborne on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.