One of the Border's most talented sportspeople has revealed his decision to dump cricket is behind his football form surge in the Ovens and Murray league.
Wodonga defender Tom Johnson was outstanding in the 86-point caning of Wodonga Raiders on Anzac Day and has played a pivotal role in the club's stunning four straight wins to start the season.
"It's probably the first time in five years I've done a full pre-season, so I do feel a lot fitter and better for it, plus the body feels good for it," he said.
Johnson is a remarkable athlete and a throwback to the 'old days' when players were able to combine two sports at a high level.
The ever-growing professionalism of the Ovens and Murray Football League makes it harder to commit full-time to a summer sport, although AB Mackinlay played in a first grade premiership at Lavington, while also snaring an O and M flag with the Panthers.
Jarred Lane also combined the top level with Corowa-Rutherglen in football and Corowa in cricket, while Yarrawonga recruit Jarryd Hatton, who was forced from the ground early in last week's win over Wangaratta, is one of Riverina cricket's fastest bowlers.
Johnson is at another level though as has played SANFL and for South Australia Country in cricket.
"Johnno still didn't come to as many training sessions as what we were hoping, even though he wasn't at cricket, (laughs), but I'd back Johnno to the hilt, he's fantastic," Wodonga coach Jordan Taylor offered.
Meanwhile, Taylor's plans to return on Anzac Day from another niggle were cut short at training last week.
"I pulled up a little bit tight, I thought if I've waited this long, I'm not going to risk it," he revealed.
Taylor has been dogged by soft-tissue injuries in his three seasons, but the club heads into its first weekend off undefeated and on top of the ladder.
Wodonga is halfway through the first full round and now faces Myrtleford (home) on May 6 before a three-week break, so Taylor will have plans to make sure the resurgent Bulldogs don't lose momentum.
