Wodonga's Tom Johnson says first pre-season in five years behind form

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated April 26 2023 - 2:49pm, first published 1:40pm
Wodonga's Tom Johnson was excellent in the win over Wodonga Raiders, joining a miserly defensive unit, also featuring Charlie Morrison. Picture by Mark Jesser
One of the Border's most talented sportspeople has revealed his decision to dump cricket is behind his football form surge in the Ovens and Murray league.

