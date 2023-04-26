Murray River Police District officers are aiming to locate four men wanted for arrest across the region.
Matthew Fitzgerald, 33, has one outstanding warrant.
He is known to frequent Albury and Wagga.
Those who may have information are asked to call Albury police station on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Meanwhile, Kane Cooper, 18, has four outstanding warrants in his name.
The teenager is known around Finley, Deniliquin and Bendigo.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Daniel Cooper, 26, is wanted on one outstanding warrant and has been seen around Moama.
Shannon Hogan, 34, has three outstanding warrants for his arrest.
He is said to have been around Yarrawonga and Wyndham Vale.
Anyone who may know their whereabouts is asked to contact Deniliquin police station on (03) 5881 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.