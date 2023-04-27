The home of a new sport on the Border will open its courts and clubhouse this weekend for a "soft" opening.
Sol Padel is inviting the community to come along and learn about padel on Friday and Saturday evening from 5pm to 7pm. The event will include a class about the rules of the sport and a round-robin tournament.
On Sunday April 30 from 9am to 11am, children and adults are invited to attend an event where the rules of the game will be explained. Those keen can have a hit, and enjoy refreshments and a croissant at the new coffee shop and cafe.
Sol Padel co-owner Mark Monjonell said he was excited to see people experience the fun of padel.
"It's very rewarding finally getting to the point where we can get people on the courts, even though there's still some work to do in the club house," he said.
"It has been a long, difficult process, but now we are here we think it's going to be a blast for the people of Albury-Wodonga."
The business "broke in" its new courts on Anzac Day with a family event featuring two of Australia's best padlers, Irene Sanchez and Tim Brown, who play on the professional circuit.
Brown, having started with tennis, discovered padel in recent years and instantly fell in love with it.
"Padel, I feel, is the most dynamic of all the racket sports," he said.
"The use of the walls adds a whole new dimension to the game, and a new skill set to work with, which makes it more interesting."
Sessions cost $15 and include rackets and balls, to confirm your spot contact 0498 797 290.
