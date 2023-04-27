Free advocacy and support for those living with disability

Kensey Care rebranding to 'Your Care' Advertising Feature

Megan Scheetz, Kensey Care's Business Development Manager. Picture supplied.

Undergoing a rebrand is an exciting change for Your Care, heralding in a new era for the NDIS service provider.

While their name has changed from 'Kensey Care', the core of who they are will remain the same: the team, the commitment, the care.

Megan Scheetz, Your Care's Business Development Manager, is excited about the slipping into the new name.



"Our business structure and team remain the same, however we are rebranding to reflect the strength of our abilities, our growth and commitment to supporting people with a disability in the Albury-Wodonga area," she said.



Set to tick over her four-year anniversary with the service provider in April, her dedication to the organisation reflects the commitment Your Care has to their work in the community.



"The most rewarding part of working for Kensey/Your Care is our commitment to providing supports that encourage, engage, and fulfill the goals of people with a disability," she said.

What makes Your Care unique is their employees, something that also won't change with a new name.



"Our team shares values of commitment to the profession, having completed nationally-recognised qualifications prior to employment," Megan said.



"Understanding the needs of our clients and the abilities of our staff enables me to trust that people with a disability are being supported by reputable and skilled staff."



Working with the support staff and clients is the most enjoyable part of her position, and she said "no day is ever the same."



Megan works to establish and maintain relationships with people living with a disability, key stakeholders, and external agencies - among many other tasks.



She ensures Your Care, as an NDIS registered provider, maintains in-depth knowledge of industry requirements, legislation, and best practice.



"Our services are designed to keep people living safely at home and in the community along with actively developing the skills and capacity of individuals," she said.



As a NDIS registered provider, they deliver services including personal and self-care assistance, engagement in the community, provide support to attend appointments, grocery shopping, building friendships, support at home, support coordination and psychosocial recovery coaching.



"We encourage clients to develop skills like travel training, engaging in work options or volunteering," Megan said.



"Our support team are creative, problem solvers and motivating.

