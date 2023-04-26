A North Albury man accused of taking police on a high-speed pursuit was ferrying a sick dog to a veterinary clinic, a court has heard.
Defence lawyer Graham Lamond submitted to magistrate Brett Thomas that his client ended the pursuit when he pulled up in the clinic's driveway.
Anthony Floyd fronted Albury Local Court via a video link to the neighbouring police station dock, facing a single charge of police pursuit.
Floyd, 37, of Wingara Street, was successful in making an application, through Mr Lamond, for bail.
"Your honour, he's not in a position to enter pleas," Mr Lamond told Mr Thomas.
Police had initiated a pursuit after seeing a white Mitsubishi Magna on Borella Road, East Albury, on Tuesday about 8am.
Minutes later, they arrested the driver after the car pulled up outside the Petfocus store on Wagga Road.
It was further alleged that the black-bearded Floyd, who made no comment during his court appearance on Wednesday, April 26, provided a positive test result for methamphetamine.
Petfocus veterinarian Renee Pigdon said she understood the occupants of the Magna ended up at the business "because we were the only vets opened".
"They were frantic about their dog," she said.
Dr Pigdon said the dog was owned by another man in the car who "was absolutely panicked" because "the dog ate a bait and was poisoned, fitting in the back seat and at moments he stopped breathing".
"We ended up saving the dog, but he wasn't in a good state at all when he got here."
Prosecutor Sergeant Casey Braz said police opposed bail for Floyd because he was already on bail, over his alleged possession of a gel blaster.
He said the seriousness of the charge was made worse by the allegation Floyd ran red lights and put other drivers on the road "at significant risk of injury or death".
Mr Lamond said the court was not "dealing with a gentleman who needs to remain in custody for the protection of the community" and that a jail term was not certain if the charge was proven.
Floyd must reappear in court on May 17.
- with LAYTON HOLLEY
