Mercy Connect open transition house for temporary relief

Mercy Connect is getting ready to open a transition house, which will provide a lifeline for people living with disability in need of temporary housing support.
Basil House is a highly-anticipated facility which will provide many options to support those in need.
Finding suitable housing can be a significant challenge for those with disability, which is why Mercy Connect has created a safe and secure place for residents to live.
Basil House will provide 24/7 support, fully accessible accommodation, assistance with developing independent living skills, planning future residential support, providing assessments, resources, and training to develop independent living skills and emotional regulation.
Basil House is designed to cater to people with high or complex needs of all ages.
The facility can be accessed for planned assessment periods of up to six months and for emergency accommodation.
Basil House is uniquely designed to cater to the needs of people with disability, with a focus on providing support to those who need assistance developing skills such as social and independent living.
This support will enable residents to transition back into the community and achieve personal goals and outcomes.
One of the significant benefits of this transition house is that it will give residents the time and space they need to find suitable, long-term housing that meets their needs.
This can be especially challenging for people with disabilities, who often require specialised accommodation which may not be readily available.
Having the support of the staff at the transition house will help alleviate the pressure and stress that comes with securing suitable accommodation in a short amount of time.
The transition house is scheduled to open in June 2023, and Mercy Connect are excited to welcome their first residents.
If you or someone you know could benefit from the services offered by Mercy Connect's transition house, reach out to the intake team at intake@mercyconnect.org.au.
Those living with a disability can rely on having their needs met, their voices heard, and their rights advocated for thanks to one not-for-profit organisation.
Regional Disability Advocacy Service (RDAS) assists people with disability living in North East Victoria and Southern NSW.
By providing free and independent advocacy and information, RDA works hard to ensure people living with a disability are empowered, informed, and advocated to live the life they choose.
Ben Foley, Executive Officer for RDAS, expressed pride in the work their team did within the region.
"As the peak body for disability advocacy in the region, our organisation provides free and independent advocacy and information to anyone with a disability, to ensure their equality of rights and increased integration into the community," Mr Foley said.
"While more can always be done to support people with disability, fortunately there are a large number of organisations operating in the region working hard to ensure local residents with disability are well supported, heard and can have their voice amplified."
RDAS works with service providers and the community at large to inform them of the rights of people with disability and the value they add to society.
The range of services they provide, both to those with a disability and family members or carers, include individual advocacy, self-advocacy, community education and training, outreach services, systemic advocacy, justice advocacy service, NDIA reviews and appeals plus more.
RDAS advocates can support people with making a complaint with a service they are receiving; provide support at a tribunal hearing; help get payments and subsidies; address a range of discrimination issues.
Their services can be accessed either directly by the person with disability or by others, including carers, family members, or friends.
For more information visit their website at rdas.org.au.
Undergoing a rebrand is an exciting change for Your Care, heralding in a new era for the NDIS service provider.
While their name has changed from 'Kensey Care', the core of who they are will remain the same: the team, the commitment, the care.
Megan Scheetz, Your Care's Business Development Manager, is excited about the slipping into the new name.
"Our business structure and team remain the same, however we are rebranding to reflect the strength of our abilities, our growth and commitment to supporting people with a disability in the Albury-Wodonga area," she said.
Set to tick over her four-year anniversary with the service provider in April, her dedication to the organisation reflects the commitment Your Care has to their work in the community.
"The most rewarding part of working for Kensey/Your Care is our commitment to providing supports that encourage, engage, and fulfill the goals of people with a disability," she said.
What makes Your Care unique is their employees, something that also won't change with a new name.
"Our team shares values of commitment to the profession, having completed nationally-recognised qualifications prior to employment," Megan said.
"Understanding the needs of our clients and the abilities of our staff enables me to trust that people with a disability are being supported by reputable and skilled staff."
Working with the support staff and clients is the most enjoyable part of her position, and she said "no day is ever the same."
Megan works to establish and maintain relationships with people living with a disability, key stakeholders, and external agencies - among many other tasks.
She ensures Your Care, as an NDIS registered provider, maintains in-depth knowledge of industry requirements, legislation, and best practice.
"Our services are designed to keep people living safely at home and in the community along with actively developing the skills and capacity of individuals," she said.
As a NDIS registered provider, they deliver services including personal and self-care assistance, engagement in the community, provide support to attend appointments, grocery shopping, building friendships, support at home, support coordination and psychosocial recovery coaching.
"We encourage clients to develop skills like travel training, engaging in work options or volunteering," Megan said.
"Our support team are creative, problem solvers and motivating.
"We acknowledge the purpose of the NDIS and authentically provide honest and realistic supports that encourage clients to participate everyday life."
A donation from the Thurgoona Country Club could not have come at a better time for Kirinari, as work begins on the third and final stage of their specialist disability accommodation.
The club's donation of $25,000 will go towards adding the finishing touches to the landscaping and amenity works of the Kirinari Community Services' Specialist Disability Accommodation.
Stages one and two of the Vickers Road project were completed earlier in 2023, with only these final landscaping works now needed.
The money will help build a meandering concrete path connecting the sites built, giving residents a safe and beautiful way to enjoy the landscaped gardens and the bush setting near their homes.
Residents began moving into the 10 architecturally-designed, independent living units throughout 2022, which are now fully tenanted.
Adam Fitzgerald, Thurgoona Country Club General Manager, said they were proud to be able to contribute to landscaping around these purpose-built homes for people with a disability.
"With over 60 staff and approaching 10,000 members, the Thurgoona Country Club realises the important role we play in the local community," he said.
"We recognise and respect Kirinari's culture and goals toward providing the very best possible outcomes for its clients and their families.
"(We) are very pleased with this opportunity to directly contribute positively to Kirinari's development through our Club Grants Program."
Kirinari CEO Di Lynch welcomed the club's contribution to their project.
"It's really important to Kirinari that their homes look great, are surrounded by beautiful gardens and enhance the local community," she said.
"It is support from community members like Thurgoona Country Club that has enabled Kirinari to achieve such an amazing result," Ms Lynch said.
The development meets Specialist Disability Standards (SDA), with some meeting the fully-accessible standard with wheelchair access throughout.
All units and common spaces have step-free access via covered paths and walkways. Each unit has private areas, shared spaces and larger areas for spending time with loved ones.
With soft landscaped areas and quite reflection gardens, as well as a sports and recreation area, design and amenity is at the forefront of the design.
To find out more about Kirinari's living options, visit www.kirinari.com.au.