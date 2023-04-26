Mount Beauty man on trial after allegedly raping woman in AGL Hydro office

A Mount Beauty man is standing trial on rape allegations involving a staff member at his work.
Craig Andrew Brown, 58, on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to two rape charges alleged to have occurred in April 2017 and September 2018.
It's alleged the AGL Hydro worker penetrated the woman with his penis and with a banana in his office.
It's also alleged he engaged in sexual activity in front of the woman without her consent in his office in September 2018.
A jury in the Wangaratta County Court heard an outline of the evidence expected to be heard during the trial.
Prosecutor Andrew Moore said there were three specific incidents which were the subject of criminal charges, and evidence which put the charges in context.
The court heard Brown would sometimes show the woman porn on his computer, but she told him she wasn't interested.
The court heard he had printed two such images, leaving the victim embarrassed and upset, and she showed her husband.
Mr Moore said there were other occasions where the woman would walk into his office and Brown would be naked, or would have his penis exposed, and would be masturbating.
The jury heard on one occasion around Easter 2017 the woman had entered the office when everyone else had left, was grabbed by her wrist, bent over a desk, and her underpants removed before she was forcibly raped as she told him to stop.
"She will say she was extremely distressed after this incident," Mr Moore said.
The prosecutor said evidence would be given that Brown forced a banana inside the woman while she was held against a wall in September 2018.
A third alleged incident that month involved Brown being naked, bent over a desk, and asking the woman to penetrate him.
The court heard the woman had quit her job after the final incident and police were eventually alerted.
In his first police interview, Brown denied there was any sexual activity between the pair at all.
The court heard after speaking to his lawyer he gave a second interview and admitted to consensual sexual activity.
The prosecution will submit he lied because he knew he had raped her.
Defence lawyer Charles Morgan said what the woman alleged "just did not happen".
"He says there was never any sexual activity between the two of them without the consent of both of them," he said.
The woman gave evidence in closed court on Wednesday.
Her evidence is expected to be completed by Friday and the prosecution case finished by Tuesday next week.
The trial before Judge Liz Gaynor continues.
