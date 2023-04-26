Corowa-Rutherglen has appointed John Elmore as co-president.
In the Roo's first major appointment towards reforming next year, Elmore will share the top job with existing president Graham Hosier.
The 75-year old is no stranger to long-time Roos supporters after previously having two separate stints as president at John Foord Oval.
The first in 1985-86 before then serving again from 1989 until the end of 1996.
Elmore said initially his motivation to rejoin the Roos board was because he felt there was 'nothing going on' behind the scenes.
"I put my hand up to get back on the board because I felt there was nothing going on as far as reforming next year," Elmore said.
"I felt once the club went into recess back in February, not much has been said or done about how the club was going to come back from the situation it finds itself in.
"My worst fear was if things didn't start to happen sooner rather than later that we wouldn't be back in the O&M next year and ever again for that matter.
"But since getting involved again I've been pleasantly surprised that the existing board has been doing a lot of work.
"They have been talking to a lot of people and been knocking on doors seeking answers."
During his previous tenure as president, Elmore oversaw the appointment of some of the most high-profile coaches in the Roos' history.
Ron McKeown, Jim Silvestro, Leo King, Mark Fraser, Trevor Durwood, Vin Doolan and Mark O'Donoghe all had coaching stints under Elmore.
All played at the elite level of AFL/VFL with the exception of Durwood who was a Liston medal winner.
Elmore said his main role would be recruiting for next season with Hosier focusing on having new clubrooms built as quickly as possible.
"I will be working closely with our coach Steve Owen in recruiting," he said.
"We will be targeting the best players available so we have a competitive list for 2024.
"A high-profile assistant coach is high on the wish-list and we have already spoken to a few candidates in that regard.
"As a board, we are all on the same page and I have no doubt that we will be back in the O&M next year."
ALSO IN SPORT
Elmore admitted he was dumbfounded when he first learnt the Roos would be going into recess this season.
"When I first heard the news I couldn't believe it," he said.
"It was like somebody had ripped my guts out to be honest.
"I also think the job of turning the club's fortunes around it too big for any one person to handle.
"Graham has got his hands full with the new clubrooms which I believe are going to be bulldozed and start again.
"I also think we need to get the community support behind the club which has been lacking in recent times and is vitally important."
Elmore has shared his vision for the future of the club which will appear in The Border Mail on Saturday.
He has his say on a wide range of topics including mergers, a change of name, player points and salary cap.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.