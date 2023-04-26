Q: It's been a big couple of months for you after winning a flag with Holbrook and your second cricket premiership with Lavington?
A: I've been fairly lucky to get a footy and cricket flag in the same season and I guess it doesn't happen all that often when you think about it.
Q: Which flag did you celebrate the hardest?
A: I had won a cricket flag previously so I certainly went a bit harder during the footy celebrations. Also the circumstances of not many people giving us a chance of beating Osborne and to come from behind in the last term made it that bit more special.
Q: Who did you give the votes to during the Brookers' flag celebrations?
A: Cooper Walsh had a huge crack and so did John Buchanan even though he doesn't play. Our coach 'Sharpie' also performed and didn't go home until Wednesday and certainly polled two if not three votes.
Q: You previously played under Jason Akermanis at North Albury before joining the Brookers in 2018?
A: As good as 'Sharpie' is, he is the second best coach I've played under. I'm a massive fan of 'Aker' and what he did for my development and still got along well with him to this day.
Q: How did you end up at Holbrook?
A: Robbie Mackinlay coached me in cricket at Lavington and I also played a lot of cricket with 'Sharpie' and Sam Harris. 'Sharpie' got appointed coach and I was looking for a bit of a change in regards to the commitment to play O&M and wanted to take a step back.
ROUND THREE
Saturday, April 29
Osborne v Holbrook
Jindera v Bill. Crows
Lockhart v CDHBU
Brock-Burrum v Howlong
RWW Giants v Culcairn
Henty v Magpies
Intriguing early season clash between the sides who most expect will meet in the decider for a second year in a row. There have been plenty of changes in both camps over the off-season with the Tigers set to boast a lot more firepower this year after the return of twin towers George Alexander and Hayden Armstrong. The pair will need to kick ten goals between them if the Tigers are going to keep their recent phenomenal home and away record intact.
Verdict: Holbrook by nine points
