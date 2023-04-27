A timely and relevant - shamefully so - examination of sexual assault victims' experiences in the Australian legal system should not be missed.
This is a show well worth the wait, and not just because it deals with a subject our society must not ignore.
There is plenty to provoke thought, certainly, but also much to engage, entertain and interest the audience, with the first night crowd attentive throughout and appreciative afterwards.
Tessa's mind is razor sharp and her cross examinations a master class in when to pause, when to push, when to go for the kill.
Harbridge brings to life Tessa's inward and outward voice, the witness, the judge, the prosecution in rapid-fire detail and often-hilarious nuance as the case draws to its inevitable conclusion.
Later we see Tessa the daughter, the sister, the law student finding her way, the friend and the colleague as we learn more about what drives her on.
And then it happens.
Now on the other side of the bar, Tessa finds herself facing the questions, not asking them; deeply personal queries that she's forced to answer, in public, in humiliating detail.
Her case takes 763 days to proceed to court and, as so many women have discovered, the whole legal process seems to put the victim, not the accused, on trial.
Tessa's previous certainty and trust in the law and its rules is shaken, beyond reasonable doubt.
While not all is hopeless in Prima Facie, the play starkly reminds us the system is not good enough.
Harbridge's performance, supported by appropriate sound and lighting, is a triumph of talent and stamina.
This one actor evokes so many voices, so many perspectives as she leads the audience through a terrible journey no one would ask for or invent.
Afterwards, Harbridge noted that was her 168th performance of Prima Facie, which has also just opened on Broadway with Jodie Comer as Tessa.
Who needs to go to Broadway when such a dramatic tour de force is available right on our doorstep?
