Twice as many lives have been lost on North East roads less than four months into the year than the same time 12 months ago.
A quintuple fatality on the Murray Valley Highway at Strathmerton on April 20, within Moira Shire, took the tally to 14, compared to seven in late April of 2022.
Acting Senior Sergeant Mick Savage was thankful the number didn't increase over the Anzac Day long weekend with Operation Tribute, which ran from April 21 to 25.
"Infringements were well down on Easter and I feel that a lot of that was because of the quintuple fatality at Strathmerton, which is in our patch," he said.
"Because it was major news, I think a lot of people took notice of it. Over the next few days, the amount of people when we were doing breath testing who said 'we're so sorry' was really touching.
"I really do think a lot of people had that front of mind and drove to the conditions. It's terrible that a tragedy occurs to make people comply, but I think that's one of the reasons we did so well out of the weekend.
"Out of the 14 fatalities, we've had a five and we've had two twos, so nine of the 14 have been from three collisions."
There have been 107 deaths on Victorian roads in 2023, with 20 in April alone.
Victoria's next statewide operation will be on the the King's Birthday long weekend from June 9 to 12.
Meanwhile, NSW Police's Anzac Day operations resulted in 2091 infringements for the southern region of the state.
There was one fatality from 41 major crashes, 969 speed infringements, 48 PCA charges, 50 related to restraints and 38 mobile phone offences.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
