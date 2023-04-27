The Border Mail
Albury man lied to police in interview, claiming son injured on falling off bike

By Nigel McNay
Updated April 27 2023 - 5:40pm, first published 5:30pm
Punch from five-year-old son sent middle-aged dad nuts, so he threw him across room
A father enraged after his five-year-old son punched him in the groin retaliated by hurling the boy across the lounge room of his Albury home.

