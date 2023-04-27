Punch from five-year-old son sent middle-aged dad nuts, so he threw him across room

A father enraged after his five-year-old son punched him in the groin retaliated by hurling the boy across the lounge room of his Albury home.
The boy had acted on a "dare" he had just outlined to his seven-year-old sister, who told him not to attack their father as he slept in a recliner chair.
The assault left the boy with what police later noticed was a "large abrasion" to his right elbow.
He and his sister had been staying with their father, who cannot be identified, for their regular weekend visit.
The man claimed in a police interview that his son was injured after falling from his bike the previous day.
He pleaded guilty to domestic violence-related charges of intimidation, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and contravention of an apprehended violence order.
Magistrate Brett Thomas left open the option of a non-custodial sentence for the offender, who will turn 47 on Sunday, by requesting an updated sentence assessment report.
A report had stated the man, to be sentenced on June 19, was not suitable for community service work.
But Mr Thomas said it would be incumbent that the man be able to carry out such work as part of a possible intensive corrections order.
Police said the offender and the boy's mother were in a relationship for three years until 2018.
A family violence order was imposed on the man in Victoria on January 16.
Four days later, the woman dropped off the children at his home about 6pm for their regular weekend stay.
The man was asleep on the morning of January 22 when the boy asked his sister: "Do you dare me to punch Dad in the nuts?"
She replied "no" then he did it anyway, striking his father to the testicles.
"The accused," police said, "immediately woke up, (the boy) went to run away and the accused sat up, grabbed (him) by the shoulders and flung him approximately two metres across the lounge room carpet, causing him to land on his stomach and right elbow."
The man yelled abuse at the boy, so his sister fled in fear.
When she could no longer hear her father, she returned and applied medicinal cream to her little brother's "carpet burn".
"Belligerent and difficult to understand," the man rang his ex-partner about 12.30pm and - in a conversation that caused her concern - asked her to collect the children.
The mother, with a friend, went straight around, saw her son's injury and was told by the man he threw the boy after being punched.
"What I really wanted to do was stab him in the eye," he told the mother, who left with the children and reported him to police about 2pm.
By 9pm he was under arrest.
