A father-of-two was struggling with alcohol abuse when he took part in a series of crimes that included a bulk-meat theft from an East Albury pub.
Shaun Ross McAlpine and another man thieved up to six boxes of meat valued at $5000 in an early-morning raid on the Newmarket Hotel in Borella Road.
The pair stashed their haul, pinched after McAlpine used bolt cutters to break a lock on a cool room, out the back.
They then used their bikes to cart away the meat, though Albury Local Court has heard a box of cheese was left behind.
This happened on February 23 about 2.30am, a few hours after McAlpine threatened a worker at Harris Farm Markets in Young Street.
The worker had followed then challenged McAlpine to return his loot when he walked out of the business on February 22 about 9.50pm with a basket containing $571 in thieved meat.
This was captured on CCTV footage.
The East Albury man, 41, tried to ride away on his bike, but the worker tried to stop him by grabbing hold of the basket.
"Let go," McAlpine said, "it's for my kids."
McAlpine walked off, then stood in the middle of the Young Street.
When the worker took hold of the basket again, McAlpine became "aggressive" and began abusing him.
Eventually, McAlpine let go of the basket and picked up his bike, though then pursued the worker back into the store.
"You dog," he yelled at the victim, "I'm going to follow you home and get you and your car."
McAlpine pleaded guilty to break, enter and steal, possess a prohibited drug, intimidation and larceny.
He also admitted to three larceny charges related to him stealing top-shelf alcohol valued at $1011 from Dan Murphy's in Albury on January 17, 20 and 24.
Magistrate Brett Thomas warned McAlpine if he did not "get off the grog" he would re-offend and end up in jail.
He placed McAlpine on a two-year community corrections order, fined him $600 and ordered he do 120 hours of unpaid work.
