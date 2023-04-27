The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

East Albury dad warned he needs to stop drinking or he'll head straight to jail

By Nigel McNay
April 28 2023 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shaun Ross McAlpine
Shaun Ross McAlpine

A father-of-two was struggling with alcohol abuse when he took part in a series of crimes that included a bulk-meat theft from an East Albury pub.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.