TESLA cars are better monitored than domestic violence offenders, an Albury councillor says.
David Thurley highlighted the need for more action to tackle household abuse when he spoke at this week's council meeting.
He noted Albury ranked 26th out of 128 NSW local government areas for domestic violence matters and apprehended violence orders were failing to work.
"They are poorly policed, not because of the police themselves but because of legislation in NSW," Cr Thurley said.
"If I owned a Tesla car they can tell every minute of the day where I am with that car and they can see all sorts of things, but if you've got an AVO against you, unless you're categorised as high risk, no one knows where you are."
He said there was a need for more preventative programs to save the $150,000 and $700,000 spent annually on housing adult and juvenile prisoners respectively.
Albury organisation Boys to the Bush, which helps disengaged youngsters, applied to the council for $650,687 over three years to assist with programs to aid 975 boys.
The council rejected the request with councillors calling on state and federal governments to assist the body which runs camps for boys during school holidays.
Councillor Jess Kellahan said: "I think it is our responsibility to advocate for them.
"Although we can't fund the $600,000 they were hoping to receive we have a place to play in that space."
Councillor Darren Cameron said it would be wonderful to fund Boys to the Bush, but there were many other equally worthy causes which the city could also not bankroll.
Boys to the Bush chief executive Adam DeMamiel said cash was needed to aid boys not covered via NDIS or out of home care funding.
"We're searching for money to support local kids so we thought council is a good place to start, but obviously we'll have to look elsewhere," he said.
Boys to the Bush is expanding to Echuca-Moama and Dubbo this year, with its footprint already extending from Bathurst to Wangaratta.
