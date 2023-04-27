The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

North Albury man tells magistrate he accepts drink-driving offence is 'irresponsible'

By Nigel McNay
April 28 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Dumb' act of driving after five beers now has suspended man going to work on bike
'Dumb' act of driving after five beers now has suspended man going to work on bike

A North Albury man who downed so much beer he only narrowly avoided a high-range drink-driving charge has admitted he was "stupid".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.