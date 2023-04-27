'Dumb' act of driving after five beers now has suspended man going to work on bike

A North Albury man who downed so much beer he only narrowly avoided a high-range drink-driving charge has admitted he was "stupid".
Oskar Alexander White had just pleaded guilty to a driving with a mid-range prescribed concentration of alcohol when he took up an offer to explain his offending.
"I have reflected on it and I do know how irresponsible and stupid it was, especially with someone else in the car," White, who was not represented by a lawyer, submitted to magistrate Brett Thomas.
IN OTHER NEWS:
White told Albury Local Court that he had managed to get by since his licence was suspended by police after his arrest.
"I've been riding my bike to work, sir," he said to Mr Thomas, who pointed out he had to take into account, on sentencing, that White was on a Victorian-imposed court bond at the time.
Mr Thomas told White that he posed a considerable danger to other road users with such a high reading.
"It's a bit close to the high-range (of 0.15), you just got in (to the mid-range)," he said.
The court was told how police were heading south on Calimo Street, North Albury, on March 11 at 1.35am when they saw a utility turn left from Jet Street.
The vehicle then turned into the driveway of a business.
Police pulled in behind the ute, which they noticed had Victorian registration.
They got out of their vehicle, but just as they walking towards the ute - their plan was to give the drive a preliminary breath test - they heard what sounded like a "loud burnout" coming from Jet Street.
They got back in their car and drove the short distance to Jet Street, but no vehicles could be seen.
When they returned to Calimo Street, the ute had been moved to a driveway of a residential address that turned out to be the home of a mate in the ute with White.
They then saw White get out of the ute and walk away from them, so they called out for him to return - which he did.
White gave a positive result to the preliminary breath test and so was arrested and taken to Albury police station, where he provided a breath analysis reading of 0.149.
He was asked how much he had had to drink.
White replied that he had five mid-strength beers between 4.30pm and 10.30pm, without having anything to eat.
Mr Thomas convicted and fined White $1000 and imposed a four-month licence disqualification.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.