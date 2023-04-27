The urgency to address Australia's housing crisis has never been more pressing, as an annual report paints the bleakest picture of rental affordability yet.
Anglicare's Rental Affordability Snapshot found that in the Riverina region, median weekly rental prices increased by 45 per cent from $290 in 2020 to $420 in 2023, pushing virtually all low-income households out of the market.
"The Riverina region is facing a severe rental crisis, with the vacancy rate reducing to less than 1 per cent," the report said.
"Our Snapshot shows that the median rental price in the Riverina exceeds the maximum affordable weekly rent for all low-income households except for one.
"With an average of 74 per cent of income required to cover the median rental costs, affordability is concerning for this area."
Across regional Victoria, 2.3 per cent of listed properties were suitable for households living on income support payments, while in Wodonga, only 1.6 per cent of properties were suitable for people in the same financial situation.
First National Real Estate's Will Bonnici said the crisis began to rear it's head towards the end of 2020.
"It isn't just one factor that has impacted this crisis," he said.
"We've seen a lot of landlords throughout 2021 and 2022 stepping away from being a landlord, and those investors are selling their properties to owner occupiers.
"That came about because of the changes the Victorian and NSW governments made to the Residential Tenancy Act, making it more difficult for land lords to have control over their own property.
"So along with the cost of living, the lack of rental property investors has exacerbated the problem."
To get out of the crisis, Anglicare's snapshot said the government needs to address high rental prices and low incomes simultaneously.
It recommended the government raise income support payments, increase social and affordable housing, increase funding for homelessness services, and improve rental protection factors.
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
