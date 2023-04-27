The Border Mail
Wodonga service to pay tribute to lives lost in workplace accidents

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
April 27 2023 - 7:00pm
Chaplain David Poole will lead a service for lives lost in workplace accidents at Wodonga's Sumsion Gardens on April 28.
A memorial event to honour people who died in workplace accidents will be held on the Border on April 28.

A memorial event to honour people who died in workplace accidents will be held on the Border on April 28.

