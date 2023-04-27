A memorial event to honour people who died in workplace accidents will be held on the Border on April 28.
North East and Border Trades and Labour Council will host a service at Wodonga's Sumsion Gardens to mark International Workers Memorial Day.
Secretary Alison Kairns said plaques had been installed on a rock at the park in memory of four workers from the region.
"It's really important for us at the Trades and Labour Council that we remember those workers that have been lost in workplace accidents," she said.
"We've been doing it for a number of years now and we want to try and raise the profile of that a little bit.
"It's in memory and honour of those who've died at work and to remind us of the importance of improving health and safety."
The ceremony will take place at 4pm, followed by a barbecue for attendees at 4.30pm.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
