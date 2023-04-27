Footballer's aren't renowned for being rocket scientists.
But with a nuclear medicine technologist degree under his belt, Mitta United's Louis Miller might be the closest thing to it running around in the Tallangatta league.
Miller returned to his junior club over the off-season for the first time since 2017.
And while his arrival didn't attract the headlines of high-profile recruits Jarrod Hodgkin or Ethan Redcliffe, the Blues faithful knew they had just secured another prized signing.
A talented junior for the Mountain Men, Miller crossed to Wodonga in 2016 as a teenager and had an immediate impact.
Miller quickly established himself as a senior regular in his first season in the O&M and booted 20 goals from 12 senior matches playing predominantly on a half-forward flank.
"I played all my juniors out at Mitta before heading into Wodonga as a 17-year-old to have a crack at the higher standard," Miller said.
"I played under Dean Harding who I rated highly as a coach and was good for my development.
"I was happy enough with how I went at the higher standard and we just missed out on finals after playing sixth.
"Jarrod Hodgkin came back from Heidelberg to Wodonga the following year in 2017 and I played a handful of matches alongside him early in the season before going back to Mitta.
"Then I headed off to university and have played at a few different clubs for the last five years."
Study and work commitments have seen Miller turn into a football nomad in recent seasons.
The 24-year-old has had stints at CSU in the Farrer league and GGGM in the Riverina league while studying in Wagga.
Since obtaining his degree Miller has also played for Newtown and Chilwell in the AFL Barwon competition and Scarborough in the Perth Football League last year.
Miller returned home from Perth over the summer and said he only ever had intentions of playing for Mitta.
"Once I got a job at the Albury Base Hospital and was coming home, I couldn't wait to pull on the big white V again," he said.
"It was a huge thrill to see so many familiar faces and be back playing alongside some team-mates who I played juniors with.
"Blokes like Joe Hodgkin, Jesse Kennett, Rory Tobin, Jordan McKenzie and Henry Teunon who I also regard as close mates.
"There is a real buzz around the club and the Mitta faithful are up and about.
"Ethan Redcliffe and Jett Smith have really caught my eye in the opening rounds."
